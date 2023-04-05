Kelly Clarkson is gearing up to release a new breakup song.

The 40-year-old singer and television personality shared a snippet of the song, titled "Mine," on Tuesday.

The teaser shows Clarkson singing "Mine" in the recording studio. She will release the song April 14.

In the lyrics, Clarkson tells an ex-lover how "someone's gonna show you / how a heart can be used / like you did mine."

The singer filed for divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock, in June 2020 after nearly four years of marriage.

"Mine" appears on Clarkson's forthcoming 10th studio album, Chemistry. The singer announced the album in March, telling fans that she's been working on the project for nearly three years.

"I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing, 'cause I didn't want everybody to think I was just coming out with some just like, 'I'm angry. I'm sad.' Just one of two emotions," Clarkson said. "This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship. A whole relationship shouldn't be just brought down to one thing. So there's the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on in it."

Chemistry will mark Clarkson's first non-holiday album in more than five years.

