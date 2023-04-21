Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj have teamed up on a new song.

ADVERTISEMENT

Petras, 30, released a single and lyric video for the song "Alone" with Minaj on Friday.

"Alone" is a dance club track that samples the Alice Deejay song "Better Off Alone."

Petras celebrated the release with a photo of herself and Minaj on Instagram.

"Call me Kim Petty! Alone is out NOW!!!!! Barb dreams come true," she captioned the post.

Petras said in an interview with USA Today that she is a Barbz, or Minaj fan.

"I think I've tried to write songs for Nicki since I started getting good at writing. It's always been a big dream. She's so inspirational as a lyricist and she constantly pushes herself and always drops the freshest [music]," she said.

Petras announced "Alone" earlier this month. The song is her first new single since her historic win at the Grammy Awards in February. Petras and Sam Smith won Best Duo/Group Performance for "Unholy," making Petras the first openly transgender artist to win a Grammy in a major category.