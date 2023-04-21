Blink-182 will replace Frank Ocean as a headlining act at Coachella music festival.

The rock band confirmed Thursday that they will perform at Coachella weekend two after Ocean dropped out due to injury.

Blink-182 will take the stage Sunday, along with Bji¶rk, Kali Uchis, Porter Robinson, Fisher, Latto, Willow, GloRilla and other artists.

"See you Sunday @coachella," the group wrote on Instagram.

Bad Bunny will headline Friday's shows, while K-pop group Blackpink will perform as Saturday's headliner.

Ocean performed Sunday at Coachella weekend one but pulled out of weekend two on Wednesday, citing a leg injury.

"Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella," the singer's rep told Entertainment Tonight.

"After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the weekend leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity," the rep added.

Following Coachella, Blink-182 will launch a new North American tour that begins May 4 in St. Paul, Minn., and concludes Oct. 22 in Las Vegas.