Celebrity moms Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey appear with their daughters in a new TikTok video.

Kardashian, 42, and Carey, 53, filmed a TikTok dance video with their respective daughters, North West, 9, and Monroe Cannon, 11.

The video shows North and Monroe dancing to Carey's song "It's a Wrap." Kardashian and Carey then step in to lip sync with hair brushes but are pushed away by their kids.

"It's a wrap! But never for us!" Kardashian captioned the post.

North is Kardashian's elder daughter with her ex-husband, rapper and fashion designer Kanye West. Kardashian and West have three other children: daughter Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3.

Monroe shares Monroe and son Moroccan with her ex-husband, actor Nick Cannon . Monroe and Moroccan are twins.

Kardashian said in an interview on the Goop podcast in December that she is open to the idea of remarrying and having more kids.

"I'm obviously right at the end of that conversation ... and would have to have someone in my life for a while to make that decision," she said of the possibility of more children. "Whatever is meant to be will be."