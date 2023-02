HOME > OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS > NEWS Guns N' Roses to launch world tour in June

UPI News Service, 02/21/2023



Guns N' Roses are going on tour in 2023. ADVERTISEMENT The rock band announced a new world tour on Tuesday. The tour kicks off June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel, and ends Oct. 16 in Vancouver, B.C. The North American leg of the tour begins Aug. 5 in Moncton, New Brunswick. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Guns N' Roses last released the EP Hard Skool in February 2022. Here's the full list of dates for the Guns N' Roses 2023 tour: Here's the full list of dates for the Guns N' Roses 2023 tour: June 5 -- Tel Aviv, Israel, at Park Hayarkon June 9 -- Madrid, Spain, at Civitas Metropolitan Stadium FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source! June 12 -- Vigo, Spain, at Estadio Abanca Balai­dos June 15 -- Dessel, Belgium, at Grasspop Metal Meeting June 17 -- Copenhagen, Denmark, at Copenhell June 21 -- Oslo, Norway, at Tons of Rock June 27 -- Glasgow, U.K., at Bellahouston Park June 30 -- London, U.K., at BST Hyde Park July 3 -- Frankfurt, Germany, at Deutsch Bank Park July 3 -- Frankfurt, Germany, at Deutsch Bank Park July 5 -- Bern, Switzerland, at BernExpo July 8 -- Rome, Italy, at Circo Massimo July 11 -- Landgraaf, Netherlands, at Megaland July 13 -- Paris, France, at La Defense July 16 -- Bucharest, Romania, at National Arena July 19 -- Budapest, Hungary, at Puskas Arena July 22 -- Athens, Greece, at Olympic Stadium Aug. 6 -- Moncton, New Brighton, at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium Aug. 8 -- Montreal, Quebec, at Parc Jean Drapeau Aug. 11 -- Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium Aug. 15 -- East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stdium Aug. 21 -- Boston, Mass., at Fenway Park Aug. 24 -- Chicago, Ill., at Wrigley Field Aug. 26 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Geodis Park Aug. 29 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center Sept. 1 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center Sept. 3 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre Sept. 6 -- Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena Sept. 9 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Busch Stadium Sept. 12 -- Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson-Boling Arena Sept. 15 -- Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock Live Sept. 20 -- Biloxi, Miss., at Mississippi Coast Coliseum Sept. 23 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Kauffman Stadium Sept. 26 -- San Antonio, Texas, at Alamodome Sept. 28 -- Houston, Texas, at Minute Maid Park Oct. 1 -- San Diego, Calif., at Snapdragon Stadium Oct. 8 -- Sacramento, Calif., at Aftershock Festival Oct. 11 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Chase Field Oct. 16 -- Vancouver, B.C., at BC Place << PRIOR STORY

