Kiefer Sutherland recalled filming an iconic scene with Jack Nicholson for the film, A Few Good Men, in CBS News: Rob Reiner -- Scenes From a Life, a special honoring their late director.

Sutherland and Nicholson starred alongside Tom Cruise and Demi Moore in the 1992 military courtroom drama in which Nicholson's Colonel Nathan Jessup famously barks, "You can't handle the truth!"

Sutherland said Nicholson did the scene perfectly in one take.

"No one said a word, and Rob went up to Jack Nicholson and whispered in his ear, 'Do you want to do another one?' And Jack Nicholson said, 'Well, we're here.' So, they did another one and it was just as extraordinary," Sutherland said in the one-hour special, airing Sunday.

"They had planned to shoot the whole day, and Rob looked at everybody and said, 'I couldn't ask for anything more, so you guys all have the rest of the day off," Sutherland added.

Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele, 70, were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home last Sunday.

Their son Nick, 32, has been charged with their murders.