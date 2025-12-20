Paramount+ has canceled its NCIS spin-off Tony & Ziva after one season.

The show's stars Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo , who plays the title characters, issued a joint statement confirming the news on Friday.

"We feel incredibly lucky to have had the chance to play these characters once again and to tell the next chapter of Tony and Ziva's story," the actors said.

"Our deepest thanks go to our extraordinary cast, crew, writers, directors, and producers, and to our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ who helped make this dream a reality."

The series reunites the former Naval Criminal Investigative Service special agents after 12 years for a new globe-trotting adventure. Along for the ride is their daughter Tali, played by Isla Gie.

"It was awesome. There's not a lot of actresses in the world that get to go back and revisit a character that is 1. beloved, 2. kick-ass, 3. very strong and has come through a lot in life," the actress told reporters recently at New York Comic Con.

"So, the idea that she kind of keeps encountering these really challenging circumstances and then keeps getting up and fighting is inspiring to me, but I also feel like there's a lot of women that come up to me and they respond to the character and they respond to that very thing that I respond to. So, I just try to honor her in the best way I can."