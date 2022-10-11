20th Century Studios announced plans for its next Hercule Poirot detective drama on Monday.

"In 2023, Kenneth Branagh returns as Hercule Poirot in A Haunting in Venice," the studio tweeted.

"The unsettling supernatural-thriller' cast includes Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Michelle Yeoh."

This will be the third time Branagh plays the intrepid sleuth after 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and 2022's Death on the Nile.

Poirot is a character created by famed mystery novelist Agatha Christie.