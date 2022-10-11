Former Bachelorette star Clare Crawley is engaged to be married.

The 41-year-old television personality announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Ryan Dawkins, on Monday.

Crawley shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo from Dawkins' proposal.

"He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together! The easiest YES of my life," she captioned the post.

Fellow Bachelor Nation alums Jade Roper, Raven Gates and Lesley Murphy were among those to congratulate Crawley in the comments.

"Omg omg omgggggg!! So so happy for you!!! Congrats, Clare!!" Roper wrote.

"Congrats, Clare!!!" Gates added.

"Congratulation my friend!!!" Murphy said.

Crawley told People that Dawkins proposed during a lantern release at the RiSE Festival in Las Vegas over the weekend.

"I am over the moon!" she said. "This was the last thing I expected right now, especially coming from where I was a year ago. It's just been a serious journey, and Ryan has been by my side since the very beginning."

Crawley and Dawkins have been together for about a year.

Crawley was previously a contestant in Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor and appeared in two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise. She got engaged to Benoit Beausejour-Savard on Bachelor Winter Games but split from him in 2018.

Crawley starred in The Bachelorette Season 16 in 2020 and got engaged to Dale Moss. The pair split in January 2021 and reconciled but split again in September 2021.