Former Nickelodeon stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will headline a new horror comedy, Kenan & Kel Meet Frankenstein.

The news came Tuesday on Prime Video's Good Sports with Kevin Hart Kenan Thompson , which featured Mitchell in place of Hart.

"We're starring in Season 2 of Heated Rivalry," Mitchell joked, before a man dressed as Frankenstein's creation walked onto the stage and Mitchell announced the film.

Thompson and Mitchell will star in and produce the feature, which Jonah Feingold is writing.

They will portray delivery drivers who stumble upon Frankenstein's monster at one of their drop-off locations, an official synopsis states.

"Kel and I have always loved finding new ways to work together, and this project felt like the perfect mix of nostalgia, comedy and something completely unexpected. We're excited to bring a fresh take on a classic monster story and have some fun doing it," said Thompson, per The Hollywood Reporter.

A release date has not yet been announced, but filming will kick off in summer, the outlet reported.

Mitchell and Thompson starred in Kenan & Kel beginning in 1996.