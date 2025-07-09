Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos give a peek into the "quintessential underdog story" in Running with the Wolves, a four-part docuseries that showcases the couple's experiences after purchasing an Italian soccer team.

The duo bought Campobasso FC in 2022 and have since "helped breathe new life into the once-struggling team," a press release states.

The team known as the "Lupi," or "Wolves," face continued challenges, including high pressure and injuries.

"The Wolves' margin for error is slim as they teeter from a playoff team to facing relegation," an official synopsis reads. "Through it all, viewers get an unprecedented look at how Mark and Kelly balance the pressures of ownership, family life, their careers -- and the dream of leading Campobasso FC to glory."

"I thought we were just gonna buy a property," Ripa teases in the trailer released Wednesday.

"Well, there's a stadium," Consuelos jokes.

The first pair of episodes, "Leading the Pack" and "Home Games," arrives on ESPN on July 29, followed by "The Time is Now" and "The Wolves Den" on July 31.

Ripa and Consuelos married in 1996 and have three children together.