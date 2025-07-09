HBO Max announced Wednesday that it has ordered the series Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. It is the first Big Bang Theory spinoff exclusively for the streaming service.

In the series, Stuart breaks one of physicists Sheldon and Leonard's devices opening a multiverse. Sheldon and Leonard are the characters played by Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki on The Big Bang Theory.

Stuart and girlfriend Denise (Lapkus), geologist Bert (Posehn) and quantum physicist Barry Kripke (Bowie) have to save our original reality. Along the way, the show promises to introduce multiverse incarnation of Big Bang favorites.

The spinoff was first announced in 2023. Zak Penn and joins Big Bang creators Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady writing Stuart. Penn wrote the film adaptation of Ready Player One, Free Guy and two X-Men movies. He is also one of the original writers of Last Action Hero and the 2012 Marvel team-up The Avengers.

Big Bang spinoff Young Sheldon aired on CBS. Its own spinoff Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage currently airs on CBS.