Reality TV personality Kelly Osbourne got engaged to Slipknot rocker Sid Wilson over the weekend.

Wilson got down on one knee and presented Kelly with a ring Saturday -- in front of her parents Ozzy and Sharon and brother Jack -- backstage at Ozzy's final Black Sabbath concert in Birmingham, England.

Ozzy, 76, is retiring from live performances after more than 50 years because he is suffering from Parkinson's disease.

Kelly, 40, posted video of Wilson's proposal on Instagram.

"Oh and this happened yesterday!" she captioned the clip.

In the video, Wilson, 48, is seen telling her, "Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world..."

"F- off! You're not marrying my daughter!" Ozzy said, as the couple's family and friends laughed heartily.

Wilson was undeterred, though.

"Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you," he said. "Kelly, will you marry me?"

Kelly seemed speechless, nodded and hugged him, smiling, and accepted the ring.

Kelly and Wilson have been a couple since 2022. They share a 2 1/2-year-old son.