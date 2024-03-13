Grammy-winning singer Kelly Clarkson and retired professional football player Peyton Manning will host the Olympics opening ceremony.

Clarkson, 41, and Manning, 47, announced on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that they will host the opening ceremony at the Paris Summer Olympics with Sunday Night Football announcer Mike Tirico.

"Peyton hosted the Country Music Awards, and Kelly's one of the greatest of all time. So the three of us are going to do an album," Tirico joked before sharing the news.

The opening ceremony will take place July 26 along the Seine river, with the Olympic games to run through Aug. 11.

"The opening ceremony is going to be so different and unique," Tirico said. "Down the Seine, down the river with the athletes on a boat, so it's not the stadium where they walk in. It will incorporate Paris."

In addition, Manning, the son of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning and Olivia Manning, will be taking his mom to the games.

"I took a little French in high school, and I told my mother I would take her to Paris one day. 30 years to the time I graduated, I'm taking my mom to Paris for the Olympics," he said.

Clarkson, Manning and Tirico also played a game of Olympictionary during their time on The Tonight Show.