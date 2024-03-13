Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Atlas.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Jennifer Lopez

Atlas is a sci-fi action thriller written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite and directed by Brad Peyton (San Andreas).

Lopez stars as Atlas Shepherd, "a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence."

The character "joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it," an official synopsis reads.

Atlas premieres May 24 on Netflix.

Lopez most recently starred in This is Me...Now: A Love Story, a narrative film accompanying her album This is Me...Now.