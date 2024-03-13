'Atlas' teaser: Jennifer Lopez stars in sci-fi action thriller
UPI News Service, 03/13/2024
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Atlas.
The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Jennifer Lopez.
Atlas is a sci-fi action thriller written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite and directed by Brad Peyton (San Andreas).
Lopez stars as Atlas Shepherd, "a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence."
The character "joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it," an official synopsis reads.
