Keke Palmer is back with new music.

The singer, 31, performed a medley of songs including "125 Degrees" and "Off Script" on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday.

Both tracks are included on her album Just Keke, released Friday.

Palmer appeared on stage in a gold trench coat near an apparent street lamp. As the song continued, she removed the coat to show her red dress with red beading.

Just Keke also includes "Act 1," "What Would Sharon Say?," "Anonymous," "A Kiki and the Bee," "My Confession," "Exposed," "Act 2," "Tea, Boo," "Amnesia," "Same [Expletive] Different Toilet," "I Wanna Know," "Ripples," "Act 3," "Unless It's You," "Misunderstood" and "The End."

She released her album Big Boss in 2023.