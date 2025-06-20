Actress Jessica Alba joins girl group Katseye in their new music video.

Katseye released a single and video Friday for "Gabriela," which will appear on their upcoming EP, Beautiful Chaos, due June 27.

The music video for the song shows Alba, 44, play the CEO of the fictional Gabriela Enterprises. She stands at the head of a conference table, with the members of Katseye in attendance.

"I've built and sustained this empire over the last 20 years," Alba says before the music starts. "A miracle truly. No thanks to any of you. I would love to say that my legacy is in capable hands. But alas, the talent in this room is quite disappointing."

"However, one of you must succeed me, and claim my name as the next CEO of Gabriela Enterprises," she continues.

The members of Katseye -- Daniela, Manon, Lara, Megan, Sophia and Yoonchae -- then fight over who will replace Alba.

Beautiful Chaos will mark the group's second EP.

"We are so excited to invite you into this beautiful and chaotic world that we have built," the group captioned an Instagram post promoting the upcoming release. "Thank you for being here."

Katseye is also set to take the stage during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Saturday.