Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is now filming in Toronto with a cast led by City on Fire actress Kathleen Munroe and Rectify alum Aden Young.

ADVERTISEMENT

The all-Canadian ensemble will also include Karen Robinson, K.C. Collins, Nicola Correia-Damude and Araya Mengesha.

"Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc. have done a terrific job in securing a cast that underscores the essence of the Law & Order franchise which has captivated fans for decades and builds on Citytv's investment in popular and acclaimed compelling Canadian content," Hayden Mindell, senior vice president of television at Rogers Sports & Media, said in a statement Monday.

Holly Dale is onboard to direct the first, third and 10th episodes.

The show, which was first announced in June, is expected to premiere in the spring.

Producer Dick Wolf created the Law & Order franchise, with the flagship series premiering in 1990, and numerous long-running spinoffs following.

The shows explore various aspects of the criminal justice system.