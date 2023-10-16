Jana Kramer is recovering after being hospitalized amid her pregnancy.

The 39-year-old singer and actress gave an update Sunday after being hospitalized during her babymoon with her fiance Allan Russell.

Kramer recalled how she experienced back pain for weeks before ultimately learning she had a kidney infection.

"Lesson number one... don't just brush off pain, because it can be more serious than u think. So many times (moms especially) just brush off pain because we are the last ones to take care of ourselves," she told her followers.

Kramer initially chalked up her back pain to pregnancy until a person messaged her on Instagram and suggested it could be her kidneys. "Not wanting to ruin" her babymoon, Kramer and Russell still boarded their plane to Florida.

"When we landed I just couldn't handle the pain anymore and I started to feel even more sick so we went to the hospital," Kramer said. "Long story short it was a bad bacterial infection that got into the kidneys. This resulted in a 2 day stay in hospital and antibiotics because I let it get passed where I should have."

Kramer assured fans her unborn child is "good" but advised people to "listen to ur body."

"Ur not a baby or inconveniencing people. If u hurt, talk to ur doctor. Leaving things for too long or not taking care of yourself when ur not feeling good can become very serious," she added.

Kramer and Russell got engaged in May after six months of dating. The couple announced in June that they are expecting their first child together.

Kramer already has two children, daughter Jolie and son Jace, with her ex-husband Mike Caussin.