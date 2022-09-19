Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet is on the mend after she fell on a Croatian film set and was taken to a hospital.

"Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production," her representative said in a statement Sunday. "She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week."

Winslet, 46, was at work on Lee, the biopic of World War II news correspondent Lee Miller when the mishap occurred.

No details about her injuries or how they were sustained have been released.

Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough and Josh O'Connor co-star in the film. Ellen Kuras is directing.