Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars will kick off in Los Angeles Monday night at 8 p.m. EDT on Disney+

How to watch

After 30 seasons on broadcast television, new episodes of the show will stream exclusively on the subscription service Disney+.

Participants

This season will feature as competitors fitness model and actor Joseph Baena, who is also Arnold Schwarzenegger 's son, paired with Daniella Karagach; movie star Selma Blair with Sasha Farber; comedian, actor and singer Wayne Brady with Witney Carson; Good Morning America contributor and WABC-TV New York's weather anchor Sam Champion with Cheryl Burke; TikTok star Charli D'Amelio with Mark Ballas; and Heidi D'Amelio with Artem Chigvintsev.

The cast will also include country artist Jessie James Decker with Alan Bersten; TV star Trevor Donovan with Emma Slater; CODA actor Daniel Durant with Britt Stewart; reality TV star Teresa Giudice with Pasha Pashkov; Jersey Shore alum Vinny Guadagnino with Koko Iwasaki; Charlie's Angels icon Cheryl Ladd with Louis van Amstel; Jason Lewis from Sex and the City with Peta Murgatroyd; drag queen extraordinaire Shangela with Gleb Savchenko; recording artist Jordin Sparks with Brandon Armstrong; and Gabby Windey from The Bachelorette with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Judges