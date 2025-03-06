Netflix has renewed Kate Hudson's sports comedy, Running Point, for a second season.

It follows Isla Gordon, a woman who is unexpectedly appointed the president of her family's professional Los Angeles basketball franchise.

"We are so thrilled to be able to deliver a Season 2 of Running Point to the fans of the show. We still cannot believe the response from audiences -- thank you to everyone who has watched!" show co-creator Mindy Kaling said in a press release on Thursday.

"Thank you to our partners at Netflix, Warner Brothers, our star who brought this show to life, Kate Hudson, and of course Executive Producers Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis, without whom there would be no Running Point."

No production start date was specified.