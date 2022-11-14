South Korean singer Kang Daniel is going on tour in 2023.

The 25-year-old K-pop star announced European and North American dates for his First Parade world tour Monday.

The European leg of the tour begins Jan. 26, 2023, in Manchester, England, and ends Feb. 4 in Berlin, Germany. The North American portion kicks off March 2 in Atlanta, and concludes March 18 in Los Angeles.

Kang launched the Asian leg of his First Parade tour in October. The singer will next perform Nov. 19 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The U.K, European and North American dates are as follows:

Jan. 26, 2023 -- Manchester, U.K.

Jan. 27 -- London, U.K.

Jan. 28 -- Paris, France

Jan. 31 -- Madrid, Spain

Feb. 2 -- Utrecht, Netherlands

Feb. 3 -- Cologne, Germany

Feb. 4 -- Berlin, Germany

March 2 -- Atlanta, Ga.

March 3 -- New York, N.Y.

March 4 -- Boston, Mass.

March 7 -- Toronto, Ontario

March 9 -- Chicago, Ill.

March 11 -- Houston, Texas

March 12 -- Dallas, Texas

March 16 -- Vancouver, B.C.

March 17 -- San Francisco, Calif.

March 18 -- Los Angeles, Calif.

Kang released his first full-length album, The Story, in May, and will release a repackaged version of the album, The Story: Repackage Retold, on Nov. 24.

The singer came to fame with the boy band Wanna One.