Andor episodes are heading to ABC, FX, Freeform and Hulu over Thanksgiving.

Disney+, which streams the show, confirmed in a press release Monday that the first two episodes of the Star Wars series will be available on ABC, FX, Freeform and Hulu for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Andor takes place in the Star Wars universe and is a prequel to the 2016 film Rogue One. The series follows thief Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) on his journey toward becoming a rebel hero.

"The tale is set against the backdrop of a burgeoning rebellion against a ruthless Empire, where people and planets are drawn into a conflict that will have far-reaching effects across the galaxy. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, and one that will test the courage and resolve of a reluctant hero determined to make a difference," an official description reads.

Episode 1, "Kassa," and Episode 2, "That Would Be Me" will be available as follows:

ABC: Nov. 23 at 9-10:30 p.m. EST

FX: Nov. 24 at 9-10:30 p.m.

Freeform: Nov. 25 at 9-10:30 p.m.

Hulu: Nov. 23 through Dec. 7

The programming event coincides with the Andor Season 1 finale, which premieres Nov. 23 on Disney+.

Andor also stars Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Ajona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis. The series is created by Tony Gilroy.