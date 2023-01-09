Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are celebrating the impending birth of their first child.

The 37-year-old actress and 40-year-old actor celebrated with family and friends at a "magical" baby shower over the weekend.

Cuoco shared photos from the party Sunday on Instagram. The celebrations included musical performances and a drone lights show that included the shape of a horse and rider.

"Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment... thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives," Cuoco captioned the post.

Comedian Chelsea Handler and actresses Olivia Munn and Michelle Gomez were among those to celebrate with Cuoco in the comments.

"Congrats, Kaley!!!! You deserve all the happiness!" Handler wrote.

"So excited for you guys!!" Munn said.

Cuoco announced in October that she is expecting a baby girl with Pelphrey.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023," she said on Instagram at the time. "beyond blessed and over the moon."

Cuoco shared maternity photos in December that show Pelphrey kissing her baby bump.

Cuoco and Pelphrey made their relationship Instagram official in May following Cuoco's split from her ex-husband, Karl Cook, in September 2021.

The actress played Penny on The Big Bang Theory and now stars as Cassie Bowden on The Flight Attendant, while Pelphrey portrayed Ben Davis on Ozark.