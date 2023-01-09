Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey celebrate at 'magical' baby shower
UPI News Service, 01/09/2023
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are celebrating the impending birth of their first child.
The 37-year-old actress and 40-year-old actor celebrated with family and friends at a "magical" baby shower over the weekend.
Cuoco shared photos from the party Sunday on Instagram. The celebrations included musical performances and a drone lights show that included the shape of a horse and rider.
"Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment... thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives," Cuoco captioned the post.
