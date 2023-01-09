Prime Video released the trailer for Season 2 of Carnival Row. The show returns Feb. 17.

Philo ( Orlando Bloom ) has retired but the police force wants his help as assaults from creatures escalate. The trailer shows a gang of Faeries robbing a train.

Tensions rise between humans and creatures, or critches. Several critches get decapitated in a public square.

Faerie Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) leads the critches to fight for their freedom, since the humans did not respect their peace. The trailer concludes with epic battles between human artillery and flying creatures.

Season 1 premiered in 2019. Amazon renewed the Prime Video series for a second season prior to its airing.

In November last year, Amazon announced Season 2 would be the final season of the show, hence the epic conclusion depicted. Arty Froushan, Caroline Ford, Karla Crome Tamzin Merchant and David Gyasi also star.

Season 2 will air two new episodes weekly for five weeks.