Kaley Cuoco is going to be a mom.

The 36-year-old actress is expecting her first child, a daughter, with her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey.

Cuoco shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside photos from throughout her pregnancy so far, including a picture of herself and Pelphrey eating a cake with pink filling.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023," she captioned the post. "beyond blessed and over the moon... I [love] you @tommypelphrey!!!"

Fellow actresses Sharon Stone, Odette Annable and Alyssa Milano were among those to congratulate Cuoco in the comments.

"Well CONGRATULATIONS," Stone wrote. "It's wonderful to see you happy pants."

"Kaley and @tommypelphrey!!!!! I am so beyond thrilled for you guys!!!!! Beautiful beautiful," Annable added.

"You are going to be the best mama ever. Text me if you need anything. Love you so much," Milano said.

Cuoco and Pelprey made their relationship Instagram official in May following Cuoco's split from her ex-husband, Karl Cook, in September 2021.

Cuoco recalled how she first met Pelphrey on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last week, saying it was "love at first sight."

Cuoco is known for playing Penny on The Big Bang Theory and Cassie Bowden on The Flight Attendant, while Pelphrey portrayed Ben Davis on Ozark.