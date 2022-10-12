The Voice coach Blake Shelton is leaving the show after Season 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 46-year-old singer and television personality announced his impending exit from the NBC reality singing competition series in a statement Tuesday on Instagram.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season," Shelton wrote.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me," he said. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

Shelton has been a coach on The Voice since the show's premiere in 2011. He met his wife, singer Gwen Stefani, on the show in 2014 when she first joined the series as a coach.

"I've made lifelong bonds with [host] Carson [Daly] and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani!" Shelton wrote.

"I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers -- the 'Voices,' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach," he said. "Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

As a singer, Shelton released his 12th studio album, Body Language, in May 2021.