Justin Timberlake and his former boy band 'N Sync reunited Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Wednesday's show marked 'N Sync's first performance together since the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

The group performed "Gone" and other hits, along with their new song "Paradise," which appears on Timberlake's forthcoming solo album, Everything I Thought It Was.

Timberlake shared a photo on Instagram of their five stools on stage, writing, "That was fun. Let's do it again soon."

He also posted a video of himself showing off some new merch, with a surprise cameo by Bass.

Timberlake will release Everything I Thought It Was on Friday. He will promote the album with his Forget Tomorrow world tour, which kicks off April 29 in Vancouver, Canada.

Everything I Thought It Was will mark Timberlake's first solo album in six years.