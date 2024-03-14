Jimmy Fallon is confirmed to host the Olympics closing ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tonight Show host said Wednesday that he'll host the closing ceremony at the Paris Summer Olympics with Sunday Night Football announcer Mike Tirico.

Tirico had appeared with singer Kelly Clarkson and retired football star Peyton Manning Tuesday on The Tonight Show to announce they will host the opening ceremony at the Olympics.

During his time on the show, Tirico invited Fallon to join him in Paris, which Fallon shared more details about Wednesday.

"So before the show, NBC said that Mike had a surprise for me, and I thought that was the surprise -- that he's announced that they're doing the opening ceremony together," Fallon said.

"So, I finished this segment. I go to commercial, I go in the hallway, and there's all the NBC families in the hallway -- Molly Solomon, everybody from NBC Olympics -- and they're all clapping," he shared. "They're like, 'Do you want to do it?'"

Fallon confirmed him hosting is "real" and "happening."

"I'm going to do it!" he said. "I am headed to Paris. I'm going to co-host the Olympics closing ceremony this summer."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Fallon also confirmed the news on social media.

The Paris Summer Olympics will run July 26 to Aug. 11.