South Korean singer Jungkook is giving a glimpse of his new music video.

The K-pop star and member of BTS released a preview Tuesday of his performance video for "Standing Next to You- Usher Remix" featuring Usher

The teaser shows Jungkook perform the song's choreography with backup dancers in a warehouse. The camera then pans out to show Usher.

Jungkook and Usher will release the full performance video Friday.

Jungkook and Usher released "Standing Next to You-Usher Remix" earlier this month.

The remix adds "a velvety touch to the energetic vibe of the original version, showcasing the synergy between the two artists in full force," BigHit Music previously said.

The original "Standing Next to You" appears on Jungkook's debut solo album, Golden. Jungkook released the album and a music video for "Standing Next to You" in November.

Jungkook performed the original version on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and Today in November.