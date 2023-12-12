Peacock is teasing the new series Apples Never Fall.

The streaming service shared first-look photos and a March premiere date for the mystery drama Tuesday.

Apples Never Fall is based on the Liane Moriarty novel. The adaptation hails from Melanie Marnich (The OA, The Affair), who serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer.

Annette Bening, Sam Neill, Alison Brie, Jake Lacy, Conor Merrigan-Turner and Essie Randles star.

Apples Never Fall follows the Delaneys, a seemingly picture-perfect family whose lives are upended after matriarch Joy (Bening) suddenly goes missing.

"Former tennis coaches Stan (Neill) and Joy (Bening) have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. While they look forward to spending time with their four adult children (Brie, Lacy, Merrigan-Turner, Randles), everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan's door, bringing the excitement they've been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents' so-called perfect marriage as their family's darkest secrets begin to surface," an official synopsis reads.

David Heyman serves as executive producer alongside Marnich.

"The riveting and twisty mystery is anchored by the Delaney family, whose wit, wounds, yearning and complexity made me want to translate this great book to television and made me feel like the Delaneys had something to say to all of us," Marnich said in a press release. "Ultimately, Apples Never Fall is a very honest show about what it means to be a part of a very complicated family."

"Apples Never Fall is Liane Moriarty at her very best and I am immensely grateful and proud that she has given me the opportunity to bring it to the screen," Heyman added. "Liane's characters are vivid, complex and the story she tells is about how those we hold dearest can hurt us the most."

Moriarty's books Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers have previously been adapted for TV.