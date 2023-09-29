South Korean singer Jungkook is back with new music.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released a single and music video for the song "3D" featuring Jack Harlow on Friday.

"3D" and its video give early 2000s vibes as Jungkook is seen dancing on a summer day and playing a game of chess with Harlow, an American rapper.

BTS' agency, Big Hit Music, previously said in a statement on WeVerse that "3D" shows a "more mature side of Jungkook."

The song is described as a "pop R&B track with clever expressions of feelings toward an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second and third dimensions."

"3D" is Jungkook's second single of 2023, following "Seven" featuring American singer and rapper Latto. Jungkook released a single and music video for "Seven" in July.

Meanwhile, Harlow released his third studio album, Jackman, in April.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and V.