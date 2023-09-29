Popular TV series Felicity premiered on Sept. 29, 1998. On Friday, its 25th year anniversary, Hulu launched two "Best Of" collections -- one for Team Ben and one for Team Noel.

During the four seasons of the series, which premiered in 1998, Felicity endures a love triangle with Ben and Noel (Scott Foley), her resident adviser.

The cast also includes Amanda Foreman as Megan, Greg Grunberg as Sean, Amy Jo Johnson as Julie, Tangi Miller as Elena and Ian Gomez as Javier.

Jennifer Garner and Donald Faison also appear in the series -- as Noel's long-distance girlfriend, Hanna, and Elena's boyfriend, Tracy, respectively.

Hulu's curated collections feature the "Best of Felicity and Ben" and the "Best of Felicity and Noel." All four seasons are available on the streaming service.

'Best of Felicity & Ben'

"Felicity Was Here" (Season 1, Episode 22)

"The List" (Season 2, Episode 1)

"Help for the Lovelorn" (Season 2, Episode 11)

"The Final Answer" (Season 2, Episode 22)

"Blackout" (Season 3, Episode 13)

"The Perfect Match" (Season 4, Episode 11)

"The Graduate" (Season 4, Episode 17)

'Best of Felicity & Noel'

"Thanksgiving" (Season 1, Episode 9)

"Finally" (Season 1, Episode 10)

"Assassins" (Season 1, Episode 17)

"The Declaration (Season 4, Episode 1)

"Time Will Tell" (Season 4, Episode 18)

"Spin the Bottle" (Season 4, Episode 20)