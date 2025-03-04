Max announced guest stars for Season 4 of Hacks on Tuesday. Season 4 premieres this spring.

Bresha Webb , Robby Hoffman and Eric Balfour guest star as yet-to-be disclosed characters. The writing staff of Deborah Vance's ( Jean Smart ) late night talk show will include guest stars Danny Jolles, Gavin Matts, Grover Whitmore III, Holmes, Jasmine Ashanti , Katy Sullivan, Matt Olberg and Sandy Honig.

Season 3 ended with Deborah landing the late night talk show of her dreams. She betrays assistant Ava (Hannah Einbinder) by not hiring her as head writer as promised, so Ava blackmails Deborah to land the position.

Smart, Einbinder, Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato and Rose Abdoo return. Previous guest star Helen Hunt returns as network executive Winnie Landell.

Recurring guest stars Kaitlin Olson and Christopher McDonald also return as Deborah's daughter, DJ, and Marty, the casino owner from her Vegas days. Dan Bucatinsky, Tony Goldwyn, Jane Adams, Lauren Weedman, Poppy Liu, Lorenza Izzo, Johnny Sibilly, Paul Felder, Polly Draper, Luenell and Aristotle Athari also return.

Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky created Hacks. Max renewed the show for its fourth season in May days after its season finale.