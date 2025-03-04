Season 3 ended with Deborah landing the late night talk show of her dreams. She betrays assistant Ava (Hannah Einbinder) by not hiring her as head writer as promised, so Ava blackmails Deborah to land the position.
Smart, Einbinder, Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato and Rose Abdoo return. Previous guest star Helen Hunt returns as network executive Winnie Landell.
