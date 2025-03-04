Showtime announced Tuesday that Neil Patrick Harris will guest star in Dexter: Resurrection. The show is expected to air this summer on Paramount+ with Showtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harris will play Lowell, but no other information was provided about the character. Dexter marks Harris's first live-action television appearance since a 2023 episode of Doctor Who and the cancellation of his Netflix series Uncoupled.

This is the latest in a flurry of casting announcements for the sequel series that include Krysten Ritter yesterday. Uma Thurman and Peter Dinklage are series regulars in the sequel series which follows Dexter: New Blood.

The prequel, Dexter: Original Sin, confirmed that Dexter (Michael C. Hall) lived.

Production began in January in New York. James Remar, David Zayas and Jack Alcott will also reprise their roles as Harry Morgan, Angel Batista and Harrison Morgan respectively.