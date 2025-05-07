Apple TV+ is previewing upcoming thriller Echo Valley, starring Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney as a mother-daughter duo attempting to conceal a murder.

In the trailer released Wednesday, viewers see Claire (Sweeney) standing in the entryway of her mother's home. She is bloody, soaked from the rain, and nearly hyperventilating.

"I need help," she tells Kate (Moore).

As the preview continues, Claire tells Kate that an argument with her boyfriend led to his death.

"I hit him, with a rock," Claire cries.

Kate disposes of the body and talks to Claire's father ( Kyle MacLachlan ), who warns her Claire is an addict.

"As Kate pieces together the shocking truth of what happened, she learns just how far a mother will go to try to save her child in this gripping tale of love, sacrifice and survival from BAFTA Award-winning director Michael Pearce and Emmy Award-nominated writer Brad Ingelsby," an official description reads.

The film, which also stars Domhnall Gleeson, premieres on the streamer June 13.