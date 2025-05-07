Country music artists Blake Shelton and Carly Pearce are among the 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards presenters.

The Academy of Country Music and Prime Video announced the star-studded roster in a press release on Wednesday.

Clint Black, Crystal Gayle, ERNEST, Gabby Barrett, Gretchen Wilson, Lee Ann Womack, Jordan Davis, Lionel Richie, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Parker McCollum, Riley Green, Rita Wilson, Sara Evan, Sugarland, The Oak Ridge Boys, Wynonna Judd, Chase Elliott, Amber Anderson and Kelly Sutton will also take the stage to present awards.

Reba McEntire will host the award show, and performers include Miranda Lambert, Alan Jackson, Kelsea Ballerini, Shelton, Eric Church, Backstreet Boys, Rascal Flatts, Jelly Roll, Shaboozey, Brooks & Dunn, Cody Johnson and Lainey Wilson.

The show will open with a 12-minute medley that blends prior ACM Songs of the Year and features Black, Dan + Shay, Judd, McEntire, LeAnn Rimes and Sugarland.

Ella Langley leads this year's nominees.

The ACM Awards stream Thursday on Prime Video at 8 p.m. EDT.