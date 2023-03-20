Julianne Hough is rejoining Dancing with the Stars.

Variety reported Monday that Hough will replace Tyra Banks as co-host in Season 32 of the dance competition series.

The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline confirmed the news.

Hough previously appeared as a professional dancer and as a judge on DWTS. She will co-host Season 32 on Disney+ with Alfonso Ribeiro.

Hough's brother, Derek Hough, will return as a judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli in the new season.

"It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of," Hough told Variety. "The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years.

"I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor. The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can't wait to feel it again -- and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans -- for another exciting season."

News broke last week that Banks is exiting DWTS after three seasons. She told TMZ that she is leaving the show to focus on her entrepreneurial projects and her work as a TV producer.

"I feel it's time for me to really focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV, behind the scenes," Banks said. "I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor."

DWTS aired for 30 seasons on ABC and moved to Disney+ in Season 31. Disney+ has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 32.