Jeremy Scott is leaving Moschino after 10 years.

The American fashion designer, 47, announced Monday that he is stepping down as creative director of the Italian fashion house.

Scott shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo and video from a photo shoot with model Gigi Hadid.

"After 10 years I am announcing today that I will be leaving Moschino. Ive had a blast creating designs that will live on forever," Scott captioned the post. "I am grateful for all the love and support Ive received over this past decade."

"As I close this chapter I am filled with excitement & anticipation and cant wait to share with you all what I have in store for you next!" he said.

Scott also confirmed his departure in a statement.

"These past 10 years at Moschino have been a wonderful celebration of creativity and imagination," the designer said. "I am so proud of the legacy I am leaving behind."

"I would like to thank Massimo Ferretti for the honor of leading this iconic house," he added. "I would also like to thank all my fans around the world who celebrated me, my collections, and my visions for without you none of this would be possible."

Ferretti, the executive chairman of Moschino's parent company Aeffe, had nothing but praise for Scott.

"I am fortunate to have had the opportunity of working with the creative force that is Jeremy Scott," Ferretti said in a statement. "I would like to thank him for his 10 years of commitment to Franco Moschino's legacy house and for ushering in a distinct and joyful vision that will forever be a part of Moschino history."

Scott joined Moschino as creative director in October 2013. He showcased his most recent collection in Milan in February for the fall 2023 season.