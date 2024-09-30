Julia Roberts will be honored at the 2025 Cesar Awards.

Organizers of the French film awards announced Monday that Roberts, 56, will receive an Honorary Cesar at the 50th annual awards show Feb. 28 at the Olympia in Paris. The ceremony will stream on Canal+.

The Academie des Arts et Techniques du Cinema presents the Cesar Awards to honor the best in French films. The awards show is equivalent to the United States' Academy Awards.

In a press release, the academy cited Roberts' performances in Pretty Woman, My Best Friend's Wedding, Notting Hill, Erin Brockovich and Closer, among other films.

"Julia Roberts is not only a movie star but also a cultural icon whose influence extends far beyong her performances," the academy said. "Off-screen, she is dedicated to philanthropic causes, serving as an ambassador for UNICEF and supporting numerous humanitarian efforts worldwide. An environmental advocate, she has lent her voice to documentaries about protecting the planet and actively campaigns for women's rights."

French actress Catherine Deneuve will preside over the 2025 awards show and deliver the opening speech at the ceremony.