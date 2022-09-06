Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will return to Broadway in 2023.

Producers announced Tuesday that Josh Groban , 41, and Annaleigh Ashford , 37, will star in a new production of the Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler musical.

The show will begin previews Feb. 26, 2023, at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York, and officially open March 26.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 19 at 10 a.m., with pre-sales for American Express card members to begin Sept. 16 at 9:59 a.m. and at 10 a.m. for Audience Rewards members.

Sweeney Todd is based on the Christopher Bond play and features music and lyrics by Sondheim and a book by Wheeler. The musical follows Sweeney Todd, a vengeful and murderous barber living in 19th century London.

Groban and Ashford will play Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett, respectively.

Thomas Kail will direct the production, which features choreography by Steven Hoggett, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick and costume design by Emilio Sosa.

Groban made his Broadway debut in the 2017 musical Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, while Ashford last appeared on Broadway in the 2017 musical Sunday in the Park with George.