Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about motherhood.

The 32-year-old actress shared new details about Cy, her 6-month-old son with her husband, Cooke Maroney, in the October issue of Vogue.

Lawrence confirmed she gave birth to a baby boy in February and said they named him Cy after American painter Cy Twombly.

"It's so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it's so different for everybody. If I say 'It was amazing from the start,' some people will think, 'It wasn't amazing for me at first,' and feel bad," the star said.

"Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, 'It's scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away,'" she added. "So I felt so prepared to be forgiving."

Lawrence said her "heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn't know about" since welcoming her son.

"The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over," the actress shared. "Like, 'Now is day one of my life.' I just stared. I was just so in love."

"I also fell in love with all babies everywhere," she added. "Newborns are just so amazing. They're these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I'm like, 'Awwww, preciousssss.'"

Lawrence will next star in the film Causeway, a psychological drama about a U.S. soldier who struggles to adjust to life back home after a deployment in Afghanistan.

The movie is directed by Lila Neugebauer and will premiere Sept. 10 at the Toronto International Film Festival ahead of its release Nov. 4 on Apple TV+.