Frozen and The Book of Mormon actor Josh Gad had to drop out of Saturday's matinee performance of his new stage show, Gutenberg! The Musical.

"Not the news I'd like to share, but life happens. Unfortunately, I will not be at this afternoon's performance of Gutenberg. I'm dealing with a medical emergency that despite telling my doctors I wanted to wait till Monday to address, they thought needed to be addressed immediately," Gad said on Instagram Saturday.

"So, off to hospital for (hopefully) quick treatment and then with any luck will be back by this evening. In the meantime, please help me wish @russelljdaniels the best of luck as he makes his Broadway debut as Bud! I know he is going to give you all the show of your lives!"

Gad was back in time for the evening performance of the show.

"Thanks to the phenomenal team at Lenox Hill, I was able to be diagnosed and treated in record time for some lower abdominal issues I've been having," Gad said.

"With their blessing, I will be back in the show this evening."