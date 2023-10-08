British filmmaker Terence Davies -- famous for his dramas Distant Voices, Still Lives and The Long Day Closes -- has died at the age of 77.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Terence Davies, who died peacefully at home after a short illness, today on 7th October 2023," his official Instagram account said Saturday.

The message also included the quotes: "Pulvis et Umbra Sumus" which translated from Latin to "We are but dust and shadows" as said by Horace and "And if thou wilt, remember/And if thou wilt, forget" by Christina Rossetti.

The Vienna International Film Festival commented on the post: "A tremendous filmmaker whose legacy will live on forever. We were very lucky to have him as a long time companion and guest over the years at our festival."

His other credits include The House of Mirth, Benediction and Of Time and the City.