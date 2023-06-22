Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells are reuniting on Broadway.

The actors, who previously shared the stage in The Book of Mormon, announced Thursday that they will star in the new production Gutenberg! The Musical!

"Ladies and gentlemen, I'm headed back to Broadway... once I find an Uber that will take me cross country. So excited to force @andrewrannells to work with me again after a per-negotiated 12 year separation," Gad wrote on Instagram.

Gutenberg! The Musical! is written by Anthony King and Scott Brown and directed by Alex Timbers, who previously collaborated on the Beetlejuice musical.

The new musical follows "two best pals named Bud and Doug who put on a show together because they just love each other so damn much. It's art imitating life imitating art!"

Gutenberg! The Musical! will begin previews Sept. 15 at James Earl Jones Theatre in New York City and officially open Oct. 12. The production will have a limited 20-week engagement that runs through Jan. 28, 2024.

"It's been 12 years since I've been on a Broadway stage," Gad said in a statement. "And after 12 years, the only person who would agree to take the stage with me again was my co-star from 12 years ago. I am grateful that Andrew Rannells said yes, because I really didn't have the energy to do a one-man show."

Gad is also known for voicing Olaf in the Frozen films, while Rannells had roles on the TV series Girls, Black Monday and Girls5eva.