'Brothers & Sisters' alum Luke Macfarlane announces birth of first child
UPI News Service, 06/22/2023
Brothers & Sisters alum Luke Macfarlane is a new dad.
The 43-year-old actor welcomed his first child, daughter Tess Eleanor, with his partner, former alpine skier Rig Roberts, earlier this month.
Macfarlane shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside photos of his baby girl.
"Tess Eleanor Macfarlane -- Born June 4th 2023. We started life with some hectic days and received world class care. On Father's Day we got to take her home. Her Dads can't wait to introduce her to all the remarkable people and the beautiful world we live in," he captioned the post.
Macfarlane's Brothers & Sisters co-star Dave Annable and his A Magical Christmas co-star Alison Sweeney were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.
