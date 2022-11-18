Jorge Drexler, Rosalia and Bad Bunny were among the big winners at the Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort in Las Vegas Thursday night.

Drexler won Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Tocarte." His "La Guerilla De La Condoria" tied with Pablo Mari­a Rousselon De Croisoeuil's "Tacones Rojos" for Best Pop Song and his Tinta y Tiempo won for Best Singer-Songwriter Album.

Rosalia went home with the prizes for Album of the Year and Alternative Album of the Year for Motomami, while Bad Bunny won for Best Urban Fusion/Performance and Best Urban Song for "Titi Me Pregunto," Best Reggaetown Performance for "Lo Siento Bb:/", Best Rap/Hip Hop Song for "De Museo" and Best Urban Music Album for Un Verano Sin Ti.

Angela Alvarez and Silvana Estrada shared the Best New Artist title, Sebastian Yatra scored the Best Pop Vocal Album trophy for Dharma and Christina Aguilera earned the honor of Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Aguilera.

El Mato A Un Polici­a Motorizado's Unas Vacaciones Raras won the Grammy for Best Rock Album.

Fito Paez's "Lo Mejor De Nuestras Vidas" was named Best Rock Song, "Babel" was voted Best Pop/Rock Song and his Los Anos Salvajes won for Best Pop/Rock Album.

Marc Anthony's Pa'lla Voy won for Best Salsa Album.

Luis Fonsi hosted the event, which aired on Univision.