Harry Potter alum Helena Bonham Carter, Succession cast mate Matthew Macfadyen and Star Wars actor John Boyega will soon be seen in comedic ads touting the premiere of the streaming service ITVX.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commercials will begin rolling out during Sunday's broadcast of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and continue through next week.

The streaming service will be ready to watch on Dec. 8.

"The ads consist of sharp-witted comedy sketches which are set in a rehearsal room -- where we see a director and producer put the stars through their paces, as they are challenged to improvise their way through different scenarios in the quest to effectively bring to life the UK's freshest streaming service," ITV said in a press release Friday.