The Jonas Brothers are back with new music.

In "Strong Enough," the Jonas Brothers and Zimmerman sing about living in the moment during a night out.

"So light me up / Twist me something good / Make it strong enough / Last long enough / Before the night is up / Just give me something good / Pour me all your love / Make it strong enough / I'm never comin' down," they sing.

"Strong Enough" is the Jonas Brothers' first single since "Do It Like That" with K-pop group Tomorrow X Together. The Jonas Brothers released their sixth album, The Album, in May.

The Jonas Brothers are promoting The Album on a world tour that began in August. The group will next perform Friday in Seattle.

Zimmerman is known for the singles "Fall in Love" and "Rock and a Hard Place" and released his debut album, Religiously. The Album., in May.